Battery Dance Accepting Applications for 46th Annual BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL

Battery Dance is now accepting applications for the 46th Annual Battery Dance Festival, with free performances during the second week of August 2027. Applications are open to U.S.-based dance companies and individual artists and must be submitted online here. The festival application will be live through December 30, 2026, 11:59pm EST.

Battery Dance Festival, New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. It draws in-person audiences of approximately 1,500 people each night from the large downtown population of workers, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens, and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area and beyond. The Festival will be streamed to worldwide audiences, reaching thousands of international viewers each night.

Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for professional dancers and choreographers across all genres to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum against the stunning backdrop of the New York Bay and the Statue of Liberty at sunset. Over the years, the Festival has welcomed an extraordinary range of artists and dance companies from New York City, across the United States, and around the world, celebrating the richness and diversity of dance cultural traditions and contemporary artistic expression. To explore the Festival’s history and discover past participating artists and companies, visit Battery Dance Festival History.

For more information, visit https://batterydance.org/apply/.

About Battery Dance

Battery Dance created its outdoor festival in 1982 as part of its engagement with its home community of lower Manhattan where it has been based since its founding in 1976. As one of America’s leading cultural ambassadors, Battery Dance connects the world through dance. The Company pursues artistic excellence and social relevance by creating vibrant new works, performing on the world’s stages, presenting dance in public spaces, serving the field of dance and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. Battery Dance is committed to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of its home community in New York City, extending programming throughout the U.S., and building bridges worldwide through international cultural exchange with programs in 70 countries to date.

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