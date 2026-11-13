Bart Shatto to Join Jessica Phillips in Salon Reading of DRESS OF FIRE in Chelsea

SPG Entertainment announced that Bart Shatto (Les Misérables, War Paint, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) will play King Priam in a salon presentation of Dress of Fire, a new play by Nina Kethevan, on Friday, November 20, 2026 in New York City. He joins Broadway veterans Jessica Phillips as Hecuba, Lena Pepe as Cassandra, and Kelvin Moon Loh as Orhan. Two presentations will be held at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Meaux Space (305 7th Avenue, 17th Floor) in Chelsea.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the cast was revealed in October for the two presentations.

Mindy Cooper directs, reuniting with Shatto, who appeared on Broadway in Dracula, the Musical (2005), for which she served as choreographer. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Shatto's Broadway credits include War Paint, Hands on a Hardbody, The Civil War, Les Misérables, and Dracula, the Musical, with national tours of Cats, Les Misérables, and The Civil War. He recently appeared in the world premiere of Freak the Mighty at Cleveland Play House and Seattle Rep, and has spent more than a decade as a vocalist with the symphonic rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He is a Helen Hayes Award nominee for The Civil War.

About the Play

Dress of Fire centers on a royal court at the edge of catastrophe, where King Priam, Hecuba, Cassandra and those around them are torn between the glory they have built and the warnings no one wants to hear. Guiding the audience is Orhan, an emcee both ancient and contemporary, who has crossed thousands of years with a smartphone in hand to snap the royals' pictures and make sure we are paying attention. Balancing profundity with whimsy, Kethevan's ensemble piece asks what happens when people in power stop listening, and why the same choices keep leading to the same fires.

Each salon presentation features a 20-minute excerpt from the play, followed by a talkback on its themes and their resonance in 2026, a multi-media look at the production's development path, and refreshments. The excerpt builds to the play's climactic final scene between Priam and Hecuba. Dress of Fire is general managed by SPG Entertainment.

'The future is the past that nobody bothered to remember,' says playwright Nina Kethevan. 'Anyone who pays any kind of attention to what's going on in the world today would easily make the connection. Attention is the key.'

Dress of Fire is being built from the ground up, funded by the people who believe in it rather than by a single large backer. Every contribution goes directly toward the play's development, from this salon to the readings and workshops that follow.

No gift is too small. Even just the price of a coffee helps put money toward actor salaries, cover space rental, and print scripts. Supporters can contribute at buymeacoffee.com/dressoffire.

Event Details

What: Dress of Fire by Nina Kethevan — a salon reading

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM

Where: Meaux Space, 305 7th Avenue, 17th Floor, Chelsea, NYC

Format: 20-minute presentation + talkback + refreshments

RSVP: SPGEntertainmentLLC@gmail.com / (914) 417-9087

Support: buymeacoffee.com/dressoffire

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