Higher Ground, the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, has joined the producing team for the Off-Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Rumors, joining Tony Award-winning producer Benson Drive Productions. Directed by Tony Award-winner Zhailon Levingston, the production, which will star two casts of Bravo's “Real Housewives,” will mark Higher Ground's Off-Broadway producing debut.

Rumors will play a strictly limited 14-week engagement at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space and will begin performances on January 9, 2027 ahead of an official opening night on January 25, 2027.

As previously announced, the production will feature two separate casts of “Housewives” including Lisa Rinna as 'Chris,' Phaedra Parks as 'Claire,' Stacey Rusch as 'Cookie,' and Dolores Catania as 'Cassie' from January 9 - February 28, followed by Cynthia Bailey as 'Chris,' Eileen Davidson as 'Claire,' Carole Radziwill as 'Cookie,' and Candiace Dillard-Bassett as 'Cassie' from March 2 - April 21. The production will mark the New York stage debut of 7 out of the 8 women. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Reality was just rehearsal. When four couples gather for a party in a wealthy New York suburb, they expect champagne, revelry, and a night of good fun. Instead, they find their host in an alarming state, his wife missing, and the police on their way. Talk about a dinner party from hell!

Rumors marks Higher Ground's second theatrical production, following the Broadway revival of Proof earlier this year. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA. Emmy Steele serves as Company Manager with General Management by Envoy Theatricals / Marty McGuire.

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Related Stories 1 'Real Housewives' Will Lead RUMORS Off-Broadway in 2027

Eight Real Housewives will be leading Neil Simon's Rumors Off-Broadway in 2027. The cast will feature Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill, Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Dolores Catania, Stacey Rusch, and Candiace Dillard Bassett.