Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Offers Virtual LOS PASITOS: Early Childhood Program
The winter term runs January 11 - April 1, 2021.
Don't miss the opportunity to bring dynamic lessons taught by professional dancers into your own home. With smaller class sizes and no need to commute to the studio, virtual dance classes are more intimate and accessible than ever before. In this time of isolation, online dance classes provide a vital outlet for children to learn and grow alongside their peers.
The winter term runs January 11 - April 1, 2021 and the spring term runs April 12 - June 10, 2021. Ballet Hispánico alsooffers a virtual, 15-minute FREE trial class for the Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Program (ages 2-5) on Tuesday, January 5 at 3:30pm ET. Register at Virtual Programming: Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program Ages 2-5.
https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/early-childhood/free-trial-classes
Los Pasitos: Early Childhood Dance Classes (Ages 2-5)
Winter Term: January 11 - April 1, 2021
Spring Term: April 12 - June 10, 2021
Ballet Hispánico's Los Pasitos Early Childhood Program for ages 2-5 merges creativity, cultures, and technique. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette, explore the wide spectrum of Latino cultures, and build a solid foundation for dance training in a joyful, creative environment.
The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.
"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.
"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our winter courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages, stay connected, dancing, and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, Director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.
Students have enjoyed having the opportunity to improve their dance skills and stay connected with their teachers and friends, all from the comfort of their own home. One parent said that they love "having something my two-year-old looks forward to in these challenging times!"
Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available.
To ensure that students can have a fulfilling virtual learning experience, Ballet Hispánico extended its teaching practices, offered training to its teachers and staff, and put these practices into action through its summer and fall programs. Through feedback from its students, faculty, staff, and other colleagues in the field, Ballet Hispánico feels prepared and confident for more virtual learning as needed during the 2020-2021 School Year.
