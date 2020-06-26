Back on Stage: Broadway Palm Talks its Return to Live Performances With THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Live theater may have been paused, but the ghost light certainly hasn't gone out for good. The global health crisis temporarily put the theater world on hold to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but theaters around the country are now beginning to open their doors once again, re-introducing live performance to audiences.

Through our new interview series, we are checking in with theaters around the country who are bringing back live performances, talking to them about how they are doing so safely, what they are most excited for and more.

Today our Back on Stage interview is with Melissa Vogt, Director of Sales & Marketing at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre; and Will Prather, Owner & Executive Producer.

What show will you be bringing back to the stage and when?

MV: We had a soft opening early June with Love, Sex and the IRS which closed on June 21. The Sound of Music will open on July 8 and play through August 8, 2020

How did you come to the decision that it was safe to move forward with putting on a production?

WP: In my mind, I had to answer three basic questions on whether it was time to reopen. First of all, am I legally allowed to operate under current restrictions put in place for restaurants by the CDC and State of Florida? The answer was yes based on 50% capacity, no greater than 250 audience members, and practicing safe social distancing within the facility. Secondly, would my employees be willing to return to work under the new guidance and operating procedures to keep both them and our guests safe and healthy during their time at the theatre? And finally, would we have an audience willing to attend and enjoy a meal out and see a live show? Fortunately, I have been able to re-hire nearly 100 of the 227 employees that I had to lay off in March. And attendance for our soft opening increased each week during June, and advance sales for The Sound of Music just surpassed 4,000 tickets. I remain cautiously optimistic that we are determining the new normal and are setting some of the industry standards as more theatres continue to reopen.

What will you be doing to ensure that your performers and audience members are safe?

MV: We are a dinner theatre, so having tables verse traditional theatre seating made modifying our seating chart to abide by the social distancing guidelines a bit easier than a typical entertainment venue. We have made several changes and added numerous safety measures. Those can all be found at this link https://broadwaypalm.com/covid-19-safety-measures/ and at the bottom of the same page you'll find a link to see what is in place for our performers.

What kind of response have you gotten from your community in regards to re-opening?

MV: Locally, we have received an incredibly positive response from our customers. They are thrilled with the changes we have made and those that have attended felt very safe and had an enjoyable experience.

How far ahead have you planned for any future performances?

MV: We have announced our 2020-2021 season which runs from August 20, 2020 through August 14, 2021. Click HERE for more information.

What are you most excited for in being able to bring productions back to the stage?

MV: We are especially excited to welcome our customers back and entertain them again. Live theatre is always a special experience, but right now there's an extra special sense of excitement being able to raise our curtain and provide our community with a good meal and a couple of hours of joy and normalcy.

For more information visit: https://broadwaypalm.com/

*Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is a Non-Equity theatre.

