Back on Broadway: Mili Diaz Talks WICKED's Return to the Stage, Preparing for her Broadway Debut as Nessarose & More!

BroadwayWorld's new interview series Back on Broadway is taking readers on the exciting journey of Broadway's return to the stage! Featuring interviews with cast and creative team members of Broadway's returning shows, Back on Broadway will highlight how members of Broadway shows are preparing for live performances, what they've learned from the last year and half, what is most exciting to them about Broadway's long-awaited return, and much more!

First up in the series is Mili Diaz, making her Broadway debut as Nessarose in Wicked!

How does it feel to not only be returning to live performances, but to also be making your Broadway debut in Wicked?

It is incredibly surreal! We have all been through so much this year, with so many uncertainties surrounding the return of Broadway, that it feels like everyone is finally coming home. To not only be a part of this reopening, but to also be making my Broadway debut is a dream come true. It has been my dream since I was 10 years old, and I feel honored to have been given this opportunity. Returning to the theatre is definitely going to be different post-pandemic, but different is always good and wow, does my heart need live theatre more than ever.

You played Nessarose in the North American tour of Wicked, how does it feel jumping back into that character for Broadway? What was the rehearsal process like for you this time around?

Oh, I love portraying Miss Nessarose so, so much! The first time I heard the soundtrack and heard her part in Dancing Through Life, I knew it was a role I needed to play. Nessa has such a sensitive soul and big heart, but is young and makes mistakes, as we all do. She is complex and I love portraying her extremes. I felt a lot more comfortable coming into the Broadway company because of my tour experience. On tour, I first learned the show with the Stage Manager and Dance Captains. This time, the entire cast is rehearsing together for the reopening of Broadway, as opposed to having individual put-in rehearsals. It feels like we are all diving in and building the world of Munchkinland together, one piece at a time.

What onstage moment in Wicked are you most looking forward to?

I think we are all waiting for Glinda's first line in the opening, but I can't wait to hear the orchestra's first notes and hear the crowd's cheers and excitement when the Map of Oz goes up and we see the stage! What an ICONIC MOMENT!

What are you most looking forward to with the return of Broadway in general?

I am looking forward to having an emotional connection by being in the audience and on stage. I think we all have gotten more in touch with our emotional needs after being in this pandemic, and being immersed in live theatre and art is such a beautiful way to release all that we have held on to. I also think this season is changing in terms of diversity, inclusion and acceptance, and I hope to see more change on Broadway and more opportunities for ALL.

Is there anything you would like to say to audience members who are eagerly anticipating Wicked's return to the stage?

I AM EQUALLY AS EXCITED! Wicked is such a special show to many people, and being a massive Wicked fan myself I can't wait for its return. Let's be inspired by this music, and be encouraged to be accepting, and loving, and enjoy your uniqueness and individual magic.

What have you learned from this experience the past year and a half that you will carry with you in the future?

We have so much more to offer than we think. I learned to be more gentle with myself and more conscious of my peace. We are not the things we have or the jobs we own. The world is incredibly fragile and when everything fell apart, people turned to art and craved connection. I don't want to lose these lessons, or go back to before the pandemic. I hope to be more present, and kinder... and definitely immerse myself in live theatre!

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good"

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.