BWW's On This Day - September 8, 2017

Sep. 8, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Ink
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/9/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Warhol Capote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

The Wind in the Willows
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

The Night Pirates
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

Late Company
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Never Ending Line
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

COMING UP:

Saturday September 9, 2017:
James Earl Jones and More Set for Concert Reading at Guild Hall
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & Jarrod Spector Set for Pasadena Pops' Salute to John Williams
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere Event
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Matthew Morrison Headlines WCP's 2017 'Moonlight Over Venice' Gala
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Rebecca Luker Set for Theatre Forward's 40th Anniversary Party
Sunday September 10, 2017:
Paul Rudnick's New Play BIG NIGHT Begins at the Douglas
Sunday September 10, 2017:
Dan Butler Steps in for Leslie Jordan in WARHOLCAPOTE at A.R.T.
Sunday September 10, 2017:
GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Members Perform at Broadway At W Today with Special Guest Eva Noblezada
Sunday September 10, 2017:
Krysta Rodriguez & More Set for The Skivvies Brunch Series at The Green Room 42
Sunday September 10, 2017:
Stars from NYC, LA & Nashville Set for New Musical PART OF THE PLAN at TPAC
Monday September 11, 2017:
ADM21 Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards Ceremony
Monday September 11, 2017:
ADM21 Presents 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
BANDSTAND, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Noms
Monday September 11, 2017:
Bebe Neuwirth Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
Brightman, Ryan & More Sing the Songs of Gasparini at 54 Below
Monday September 11, 2017:
Ebersole, Butz & More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday September 11, 2017:
Fairchild & Moore Perform LA LA LAND Duet at Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
Hal Prince Set for SENSE OF OCCASION Book Signing, Times Square Tour
Monday September 11, 2017:
Pierce, McKechnie, Yazbeck & More Present at 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
HEAD OF PASSES, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Begins at the Taper

