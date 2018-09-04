BWW's On This Day - September 4, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Well Intentioned White People
Imperium
Little Rock
Spamilton: An American Parody
Straight White Men
Oliver!
Jane Eyre
The Gospel at Colonus
R.R.R.E.D.
Little Shop of Horrors
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Gospel at Colonus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/4/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
CLOSING SOON:
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Rosemary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS
