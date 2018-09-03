BWW's On This Day - September 3, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Gospel at Colonus
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Well Intentioned White People
Imperium
Little Rock
Spamilton: An American Parody
Straight White Men
Oliver!
Jane Eyre
The Gospel at Colonus
R.R.R.E.D.
Little Shop of Horrors
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Passion
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/4/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
CLOSING SOON:
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Gospel at Colonus
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Well Intentioned White People
Imperium
Little Rock
Spamilton: An American Parody
Straight White Men
Oliver!
Jane Eyre
The Gospel at Colonus
R.R.R.E.D.
Little Shop of Horrors
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Passion
COMING UP: