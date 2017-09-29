BWW's On This Day - September 29, 2017

Sep. 29, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17

School of Rock
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Heisenberg
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Spamilton
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

COMING UP:

Saturday September 30, 2017:
Black, Huffington & More Headline Talkback Series for DISCORD
Saturday September 30, 2017:
Children of Rock Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour
Saturday September 30, 2017:
Tonya Pinkins Leads World Premiere of TIME ALONE in Los Angeles
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Alan, Fontana, DeLaria and More Set for Birdland This Month
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Broadway's Okieriete Onaodowan Among Speaker Lineup for Forbes Under 30
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND & More Perform at 92Y Street Fest
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre
Sunday October 1, 2017:
LION KING & More to Continue TDF's Autism-Friendly Broadway Lineup
Sunday October 1, 2017:
Ripley, Mientus Sing the Songs of Rufus Wainwright at 54 Below
Sunday October 1, 2017:
The Public & Shakespeare Society's New Initiative Explores the Bard
Monday October 2, 2017:
Betty Buckley Hosts NYC Workshop
Monday October 2, 2017:
Brown, Kron, Kushner and More Set for SKIRBALL TALKS Series
Monday October 2, 2017:
Chalfant, De Shields & More Celebrate Drama Book Shop's 100th Birthday
Monday October 2, 2017:
Keenan-Bolger & More Set for Red Bull's TRIUMPH OF LOVE Benefit
Monday October 2, 2017:
NEWSIES Tour Cast Reunites for 2nd Annual NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW
Monday October 2, 2017:
Porter, Goldsberry & Lewis Set for Reading of SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR
Tuesday October 3, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Brings Intimate Evening to The Sheen Center
Tuesday October 3, 2017:
So Fetch! Get Tickets, Swag, Stars & More on 'Mean Girls Day' in NYC
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
David Schwimmer Helms PLANTATION! as Part of 30th Season at Lookingglass
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
North American Rollout of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Daniele, Mazzie & Rivera Celebrate Terrence McNally at 54 Below

