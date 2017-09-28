BWW's On This Day - September 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
I of The Storm
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Oedipus El Rey
Heisenberg
Saint George and the Dragon
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Prince of Egypt
Time Alone
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Between the Lines
Frozen
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
That Chemistry Show
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Girl From the North Country
KPOP
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Spamilton
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
1984
On the Shore of the Wide World
Rhinoceros
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
COMING UP: