BWW's On This Day - September 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Mary Jane
Parallel Worlds
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Oedipus El Rey
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Between the Lines
Frozen
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
That Chemistry Show
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
KPOP
Girl From the North Country
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Charm
Spamilton
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
1984
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Parallel Worlds
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
