BWW's On This Day - September 24, 2018

Sep. 24, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Dear Evan Hansen
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Hello, Dolly!
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

Love's Labour's Lost
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18

Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18

The Glass Menagerie
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/24/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Height of the Storm
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18

The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Arabian Nights
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Dust
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday September 25, 2018:
Crowley & More will Join Glenn Close in The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID
Thursday September 27, 2018:
Jennifer Holliday Will Headline MILLIE in Scottsdale
Friday September 28, 2018:
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway Cast Recording Available 9/28
Monday October 1, 2018:
Jackman and Yazbek to Appear at An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning

