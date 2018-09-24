BWW's On This Day - September 24, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Black Light
Laramie: A Legacy
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Jekyll & Hyde
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
Hello, Dolly!
Love's Labour's Lost
On Beckett
Renascence
The Glass Menagerie
Oklahoma!
Young Frankenstein
The King and I
The Height of the Storm
Heartbreak House
The Great Gatsby
Be More Chill
Talisman Roses
Last Days of Summer
Beetlejuice
The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
Pamela's First Musical
Eugenius!
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
The Hurricane Party
Jekyll & Hyde
Arabian Nights
Dust
Tootsie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
CLOSING SOON:
Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/24/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
Tuesday September 25, 2018:
Crowley & More will Join Glenn Close in The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID
Thursday September 27, 2018:
Jennifer Holliday Will Headline MILLIE in Scottsdale
Friday September 28, 2018:
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway Cast Recording Available 9/28
Monday October 1, 2018:
Jackman and Yazbek to Appear at An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning
