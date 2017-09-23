BWW's On This Day - September 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Mary Jane
Parallel Worlds
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Oedipus El Rey
Jesus Christ Superstar
Waiting for Godot
The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias
How the Other Half Loves
Alice's Adventures Underground
Me The People
A Doll's House, Part 2
Parallel Worlds
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
That Chemistry Show
Between the Lines
Frozen
KPOP
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
