BWW's On This Day - September 18, 2017

Sep. 18, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17

On Your Feet
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17

A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenge
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Show-Off
(New York - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday September 19, 2017:
CHANGEOVER Gets Industry Reading in NYC
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Hal Prince Set for Post-Show Talks at PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC
Tuesday September 19, 2017:
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Company
Wednesday September 20, 2017:
Broadway Green Alliance Hosts Fall 2017 E-Waste Collection Drive
Thursday September 21, 2017:
LES MISERABLES Heads Out on Tour
Thursday September 21, 2017:
National Tour of LES MISERABLES Launches in Providence
Thursday September 21, 2017:
Thiesfield & Harcourt Star in Immersive 'CLEOPATRA' at TNC
Friday September 22, 2017:
Christie Prades & Mauricio Martinez Conga on Tour in ON YOUR FEET!
Friday September 22, 2017:
Fontana, Lewis, Osnes & More Lead BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY in D.C.
Friday September 22, 2017:
Get Ready to 'Bikini Bottom Boogie' with 'SPONGEBOB' Cast Recording
Friday September 22, 2017:
ON YOUR FEET! First National Tour Salsas Into Buffalo
Saturday September 23, 2017:
Tony Winner Jane Krakowski Headlines 2017 Globe Gala
Sunday September 24, 2017:
Bell, Margherita & More Set for BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL Benefit
Sunday September 24, 2017:
JERSEY BOYS Tour Launches in West Point
Sunday September 24, 2017:
Leads from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More Set for 2017 Broadway Flea Market
Sunday September 24, 2017:
Patti LuPone's 'DECONSTRUCTING PATTI' Closes Out Broadway Flea Market
Sunday September 24, 2017:
WARHOLCAPOTE Opens at A.R.T.
Monday September 25, 2017:
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author

  • Jake Gyllenhaal Announces SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording Will Be Released End of September
  • Broadway Loses Another Great with the Death of Shirley Callaway
  • Tina Turner Musical TINA to Open in West End April 2018 at Aldwych Theatre
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Celebrates Pre-Broadway Opening in Denver
  • Ben Platt and Gavin Creel to Headline The Performing Arts Project's 5th Annual 'LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN' Benefit
  • VIDEO: Watch Jackie Hoffman's Hilarious Reaction to Losing EMMY to Laura Dern

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com