BWW's On This Day - September 18, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
WarholCapote
A Man's World
Tiny Beautiful Things
Le Grand Mort
On Your Feet
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Alice's Adventures Underground
Man to Man
Jesus Christ Superstar
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
A Doll's House, Part 2
Footloose
An American in Paris
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
That Chemistry Show
Between the Lines
Frozen
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
KPOP
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
COMING UP: