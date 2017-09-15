BWW's On This Day - September 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Between the Lines
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Late Nite Catechism
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
WarholCapote
A Man's World
Tiny Beautiful Things
Le Grand Mort
On Your Feet
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Torch Song
Othello
The Night Pirates
Bandstand
A Never Ending Line
Groundhog Day
If Only
Darling Grenadine
A Man's World
Jesus Christ Superstar
Man to Man
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
Alice's Adventures Underground
A Doll's House, Part 2
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Between the Lines
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Late Company
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
COMING UP: