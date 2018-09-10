BWW's On This Day - September 10, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Tootsie
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
Little Shop of Horrors
A Fatima
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Passion
Young Frankenstein
The King and I
The Height of the Storm
Heartbreak House
The Great Gatsby
Talisman Roses
Last Days of Summer
Beetlejuice
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Open Dance Call Will Be Held For Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Rosemary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS
Thursday September 13, 2018:
Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz
Monday September 17, 2018:
Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC
