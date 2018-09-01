BWW's On This Day - September 1, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Eugenius!
Heathers: The Musical
The Gospel at Colonus
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Fun Home
Pressure
Grumpy Old Men
Silk Road (How to Buy Drugs Online)
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Brief Encounter
Cyrano
My Life on a Diet
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Well Intentioned White People
Imperium
Little Rock
Spamilton: An American Parody
Straight White Men
Oliver!
Jane Eyre
The Gospel at Colonus
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/4/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
CLOSING SOON:
West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/2/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 9/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
Sunday September 2, 2018:
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS
