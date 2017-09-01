BWW's On This Day - September 1, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Between the Lines
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Late Nite Catechism
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Come Light My Cigarette
Adventures in Wonderland
Hamlet
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Gangsta Granny
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Company
What the Ladybird Heard
Darling Grenadine
Bandstand
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Between the Lines
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Late Nite Catechism
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Come Light My Cigarette
Adventures in Wonderland
Hamlet
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Gangsta Granny
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Company
What the Ladybird Heard
Darling Grenadine
Bandstand
COMING UP: