BWW's On This Day - October 6, 2017

Oct. 6, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17

Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Waitress
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Spamilton
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

I Lost You There
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

No Wake
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

COMING UP:

Saturday October 7, 2017:
Betty Buckley Performs from New Album STORY SONGS at The Tilles Center
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Family Ranch Up for Auction in L.A.
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Hicks, Stewart & Compere Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Jeff Kready & Tally Sessions Bring A FINE BROMANCE to 54 Below
Saturday October 7, 2017:
LCT3 Presents AFTER THE BLAST
Sunday October 8, 2017:
Brian d'Arcy James Helps Fight Cancer by Running Chicago Marathon
Sunday October 8, 2017:
ELSIE FEST 2017
Sunday October 8, 2017:
SPAMILTON Closes in Chicago After Seven-Month Run
Monday October 9, 2017:
Green, Musto, Vincentelli and More Preview 2017 Broadway Season on THEATER TALK
Monday October 9, 2017:
HEISENBERG Opens in the West End
Monday October 9, 2017:
Michael Mott Celebrates ABANDONED HEART in Concert at The Cutting Room
Monday October 9, 2017:
Original LENNON Stars Chase, Gonzalez and More Reunite at 54 Below
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray & Digital HD Set to Include Jennifer Hudson Audition; Out Today
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
DREAMGIRLS Director's Cut Extended Edition Available Blu-ray Combo Today
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Opens at The Public
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
Starry THE SECRET GARDEN Arrives at TUTS
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
TIME AND THE CONWAYS Opens on Broadway
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
BRIGHT STAR, Featuring Carmen Cusack, Begins in L.A.
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Eva Noblezada Brings GIRL NO MORE to The Green Room 42
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Hill, Watts Star in World Premiere of Nat 'King' Cole Show in PA

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Shortlist Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!
  • Breaking News: Casting Announced for MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center - Ambrose, Hadden-Paton, Butz & Rigg to Star
  • Okieriete Onaodowan Speaks on GREAT COMET Controversy, Says Show Didn't 'Take the Time to Cultivate' Diversity
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets a Hand from Stephen Sondheim for Song for Puerto Rico - Title Revealed!
  • Breaking News: Orfeh Will Return to Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN!
  • Tony Award-Winning COME FROM AWAY Exceeds $12 Million in Ticket Sales in Toronto

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com