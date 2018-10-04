BWW's On This Day - October 4, 2018

Oct. 4, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18

The Glass Menagerie
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18

Have a Nice Day
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18

Popcorn Falls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18

Mythic: A New Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/8/18

The Height of the Storm
(West End - 0)
opening 10/9/18

Midnight at the Never Get
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18

The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18

Sakina's Restaurant
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18

Apologia
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/16/18

A Bronx Tale
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/16/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Gloria: A Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Have a Nice Day
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/8/18

Arabian Nights
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Dust
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Importance of Being Earnest
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Glass Menagerie
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18

The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

COMING UP:

Friday October 5, 2018:
IDINA: LIVE Will Be Released October 5th
Sunday October 7, 2018:
Aretha Franklin Will Be Celebrated At Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday October 8, 2018:
Borle to Make New York Directorial Debut With POPCORN FALLS
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Levy, and Chanler-Berat & More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE

