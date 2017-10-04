BWW's On This Day - October 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
From Here to Eternity
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Ghost Quartet
Prince of Egypt
Time Alone
Frankenstein: A New Musical
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
Time and the Conways
Measure for Measure
Ace
Jekyll & Hyde
Fireflies
Springsteen on Broadway
Alaxsxa | Alaska
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Squeamish
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
1984
Endangered!
Spamilton
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
On the Shore of the Wide World
Rhinoceros
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
WarholCapote
Evita
Derren Brown: Underground
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Desperate Measures
Charm
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
KPOP
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
CLOSING SOON:
Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
COMING UP: