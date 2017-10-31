BWW's On This Day - October 31, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Stuffed
Big Fish
The Red Lion
At The Illusionist's Table
Junk
Office Hour
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Of Thee I Sing
Uncommon Sense
Growing Up Gonzales
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
Coriolanus
Our Town
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Fat Friends the Musical
Crazy for You
Man To Man
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
The Seagull
Follies
War Paint
Occupied Territories
She Has A Name
Fireflies
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Prince of Egypt
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
Off The Meter, On the Record
Ain't Too Proud
Our Town
Squeamish
Man To Man
The Knowledge
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ghost Quartet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
