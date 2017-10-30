BWW's On This Day - October 30, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
Big Fish
The Red Lion
At The Illusionist's Table
Junk
Office Hour
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Of Thee I Sing
Uncommon Sense
Growing Up Gonzales
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
Coriolanus
Our Town
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Fat Friends the Musical
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
Follies
The Seagull
Prince of Egypt
She Has A Name
War Paint
Ain't Too Proud
Off The Meter, On the Record
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Fireflies
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
Our Town
Squeamish
Man To Man
The Knowledge
Tiny Beautiful Things
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ghost Quartet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
COMING UP: