BWW's On This Day - October 29, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
Big Fish
The Red Lion
At The Illusionist's Table
Junk
Office Hour
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Of Thee I Sing
Uncommon Sense
Growing Up Gonzales
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
The Honeymooners
Prince of Broadway
Time Alone
Freefall Frostbite
Alaxsxa | Alaska
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
Mary Jane
From Here to Eternity
Ghost Quartet
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
Follies
The Seagull
Fireflies
Prince of Egypt
She Has A Name
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
Big Fish
The Red Lion
At The Illusionist's Table
Junk
Office Hour
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Of Thee I Sing
Uncommon Sense
Growing Up Gonzales
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
The Honeymooners
Prince of Broadway
Time Alone
Freefall Frostbite
Alaxsxa | Alaska
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
Mary Jane
From Here to Eternity
Ghost Quartet
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
Follies
The Seagull
Fireflies
Prince of Egypt
She Has A Name
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
COMING UP: