BWW's On This Day - October 29, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

When Pigs Fly
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Big Fish
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

At The Illusionist's Table
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

Junk
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Freefall Frostbite
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Ghost Quartet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17

Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

She Has A Name
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

COMING UP:

Monday October 30, 2017:
2017 VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Foster Kids Benefit
Monday October 30, 2017:
Broadway's Lloyd, Cordero, Espinosa & More Sing 'Love Letter to Houston'
Monday October 30, 2017:
Bruce Willis Producing New Billy the Kid Play MUST Off-Broadway
Monday October 30, 2017:
DVR Alert: LATIN HISTORY's John Geguizamo Visits Tonight's LATE NIGHT on NBC
Monday October 30, 2017:
Kennedy, Silverman and More BLAME CANADA! at 54 Below
Monday October 30, 2017:
Murney, Roland & More Set for MONSTERSONGS Concert
Monday October 30, 2017:
ON YOU FEET!'s Mauricio Martinez Honored at Leukemia Fundraiser
Monday October 30, 2017:
SDC Foundation Hosts First Annual Awards Ceremony at The Green Room 42
Monday October 30, 2017:
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
Monday October 30, 2017:
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
Monday October 30, 2017:
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Honors Playwright Marsha Norman
Monday October 30, 2017:
TORCH SONG's Fierstein and Urie Appear on THEATER TALK
Monday October 30, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Tony Winner Denis O'Hare Portrays Edgar Allan Poe in PBS Biopic Tonight
Tuesday October 31, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Performs on THE VIEW
Tuesday October 31, 2017:
Stars Sing 'Lullaby of Broadway' in North Shore's 42ND STREET
Tuesday October 31, 2017:
STUFFED Opens Off-Broadway
Wednesday November 1, 2017:
2017 Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Honors Inaba, Zeta-Jones & Fairchild
Wednesday November 1, 2017:
All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Scores at Lincoln Center
Thursday November 2, 2017:
'TARA TREMENDOUS' in Concert
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Eve Plumb Featured in 'TARA TREMENDOUS' Musical in Concert in Alabama
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Mark St. Germain's Adaptation of John Updike's HAMLET Prequel Gets Reading in Orlando

