BWW's On This Day - October 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
Big Fish
The Red Lion
At The Illusionist's Table
Junk
Office Hour
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Of Thee I Sing
Uncommon Sense
Growing Up Gonzales
Muriel's Wedding
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
Le Grand Mort
An Enemy of the People
The Honeymooners
Prince of Broadway
Time Alone
Freefall Frostbite
Alaxsxa | Alaska
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
Mary Jane
From Here to Eternity
Bells Are Ringing
Ghost Quartet
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
The Seagull
Follies
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
