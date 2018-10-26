BWW's On This Day - October 26, 2018

Oct. 26, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/28/18

Days of Rage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Torch Song
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/2/18

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

Natural Shocks
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/6/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18

King Kong
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

The Other Josh Cohen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Midnight at the Never Get
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

What The Constitution Means to Me
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

COMING UP:

Sunday October 28, 2018:
Ashford, Baldwin, Orfeh and More to Perform in Crazy Rainbow Days
Sunday October 28, 2018:
Krysta Rodriguez And Andy Mientus Join 'I Put A Spell On You' Concert
Monday October 29, 2018:
NBC Will Broadcast WICKED Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Tuesday October 30, 2018:
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE
Wednesday October 31, 2018:
The Skivvies Return to NYC for A HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY
Friday November 2, 2018:
The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Be Released

