BWW's On This Day - October 22, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/23/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/24/18

Lewiston & Clarkston
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

The Niceties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/28/18

Days of Rage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Torch Song
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/2/18

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

Natural Shocks
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/6/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Midnight at the Never Get
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

What The Constitution Means to Me
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Miranda Releases Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Thursday October 25, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall
Sunday October 28, 2018:
Ashford, Baldwin, Orfeh and More to Perform in Crazy Rainbow Days
Sunday October 28, 2018:
Krysta Rodriguez And Andy Mientus Join 'I Put A Spell On You' Concert
Monday October 29, 2018:
NBC Will Broadcast WICKED Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

