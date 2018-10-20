BWW's On This Day - October 20, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Ferryman
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
India Pale Ale
Little Shop of Horrors
Lewiston & Clarkston
Ear for Eye
The Waverly Gallery
The Niceties
Daniel's Husband
Days of Rage
Good Grief
Torch Song
The Rivals
Hadestown
American Son
Usual Girls
The Thanksgiving Play
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Glass Menagerie
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Heart of Rock & Roll
The Evolution of Mann
Strictly Ballroom
Desperate Measures
The True
Little Shop of Horrors
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
King Lear
The Jungle
My Parsifal Conductor
Smokey Joe's Cafe
On Beckett
Midnight at the Never Get
The Winning Side
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/20/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/2/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18
CLOSING SOON:
Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
Monday October 22, 2018:
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Return
Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Miranda Releases Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Thursday October 25, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall
