BWW's On This Day - October 2, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Seagull
Oedipus El Rey
Heisenberg
Saint George and the Dragon
From Here to Eternity
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Prince of Egypt
Time Alone
Frankenstein: A New Musical
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
Time and the Conways
Measure for Measure
Jekyll & Hyde
Fireflies
Springsteen on Broadway
Alaxsxa | Alaska
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Girl From the North Country
Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
Endangered!
Spamilton
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
On the Shore of the Wide World
Rhinoceros
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
1984
WarholCapote
Derren Brown: Underground
Evita
Charm
Desperate Measures
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
KPOP
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
