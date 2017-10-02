BWW's On This Day - October 2, 2017

Oct. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Heisenberg
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Spamilton
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday October 3, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Brings Intimate Evening to The Sheen Center
Tuesday October 3, 2017:
So Fetch! Get Tickets, Swag, Stars & More on 'Mean Girls Day' in NYC
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
David Schwimmer Helms PLANTATION! as Part of 30th Season at Lookingglass
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
North American Rollout of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Daniele, Mazzie & Rivera Celebrate Terrence McNally at 54 Below
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Opens at Roundabout
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Michael Shannon Returns for A Red Orchid's 25th Anniversary Season
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Sir Patrick Stewart Honored with SDiFF's Gregory Peck Award
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Tony Award Winner Ben Platt Guest Stars on NBC's WILL & GRACE Tonight
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Tony Winner John Cullum Joins WAITRESS as 'Joe'
Friday October 6, 2017:
Coates' BETWEEN THE WORLD & ME Highlights Apollo's 2017-18 Season
Friday October 6, 2017:
Our Ears Are Burning! HADESTOWN Live Cast Recording Released
Friday October 6, 2017:
Reg Rogers Leads New Version of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep
Friday October 6, 2017:
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Premieres in Silicon Valley
Friday October 6, 2017:
Tony Winner Beth Leavel Headlines Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's BROADWAY BALL
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Betty Buckley Performs from New Album STORY SONGS at The Tilles Center
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Family Ranch Up for Auction in L.A.
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Hicks, Stewart & Compere Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour
Saturday October 7, 2017:
Jeff Kready & Tally Sessions Bring A FINE BROMANCE to 54 Below
Saturday October 7, 2017:
LCT3 Presents AFTER THE BLAST

