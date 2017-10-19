BWW's On This Day - October 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
M. Butterfly
Glengarry Glen Ross
This One's For the Girls
What We're Up Against
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
Jane Eyre
KPOP
Benny & Joon
The Terms of My Surrender
The Secret Garden
The Siege
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
As You Like It
The Young King
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Fire
Le Grand Mort
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
An Enemy of the People
Mary Jane
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
M. Butterfly
Glengarry Glen Ross
This One's For the Girls
What We're Up Against
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
Jane Eyre
KPOP
Benny & Joon
The Terms of My Surrender
The Secret Garden
The Siege
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
As You Like It
The Young King
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Fire
Le Grand Mort
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
An Enemy of the People
Mary Jane
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
COMING UP: