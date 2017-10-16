BWW's On This Day - October 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
Fire
People, Places & Things
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
Jane Eyre
KPOP
The Siege
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
Benny & Joon
The Young King
The Terms of My Surrender
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
The Secret Garden
As You Like It
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
An Enemy of the People
Fire
Le Grand Mort
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
The Honeymooners
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
COMING UP: