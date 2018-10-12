BWW's On This Day - October 12, 2018

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18

Sakina's Restaurant
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18

Apologia
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/16/18

A Bronx Tale
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/16/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/17/18

Gloria: A Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18

The Lifespan of a Fact
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18

Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
opening 10/19/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/20/18

The Ferryman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/21/18

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/23/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/24/18

Lewiston & Clarkston
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Arabian Nights
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Dust
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Importance of Being Earnest
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Glass Menagerie
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18

The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

