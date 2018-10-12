BWW's On This Day - October 12, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Sakina's Restaurant
Fireflies
Apologia
A Bronx Tale
Mother of the Maid
Ordinary Days
Wise Children
Gloria: A Life
The Lifespan of a Fact
Mary and Max
James and the Giant Peach
The Ferryman
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
India Pale Ale
Little Shop of Horrors
Lewiston & Clarkston
Ear for Eye
Dust
Tootsie
I Was Most Alive with You
Taj Express
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Glass Menagerie
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Heart of Rock & Roll
The Evolution of Mann
Strictly Ballroom
The True
Little Shop of Horrors
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
The Winning Side
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
King Lear
The Jungle
My Parsifal Conductor
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18
(Canada - 2018)
opening 10/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/20/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/25/18
CLOSING SOON:
Arabian Nights
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
Monday October 15, 2018:
At This Performance... to Feature Understudies from COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, and More, 10/15
Monday October 15, 2018:
Karl, Orfeh, and Gasteyer Join 'Best Of Shows' at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday October 16, 2018:
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Return
Thursday October 18, 2018:
Michelle Visage Joins EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
Thursday October 18, 2018:
New Play About Gloria Steinem to Make World Premiere in New York
