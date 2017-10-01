BWW's On This Day - October 1, 2017

Oct. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Heisenberg
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/4/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/6/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 10/7/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

1984
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Spamilton
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

COMING UP:

Monday October 2, 2017:
Betty Buckley Hosts NYC Workshop
Monday October 2, 2017:
Brown, Kron, Kushner and More Set for SKIRBALL TALKS Series
Monday October 2, 2017:
Chalfant, De Shields & More Celebrate Drama Book Shop's 100th Birthday
Monday October 2, 2017:
Keenan-Bolger & More Set for Red Bull's TRIUMPH OF LOVE Benefit
Monday October 2, 2017:
NEWSIES Tour Cast Reunites for 2nd Annual NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW
Monday October 2, 2017:
Porter, Goldsberry & Lewis Set for Reading of SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR
Tuesday October 3, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Brings Intimate Evening to The Sheen Center
Tuesday October 3, 2017:
So Fetch! Get Tickets, Swag, Stars & More on 'Mean Girls Day' in NYC
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
David Schwimmer Helms PLANTATION! as Part of 30th Season at Lookingglass
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
North American Rollout of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Daniele, Mazzie & Rivera Celebrate Terrence McNally at 54 Below
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Opens at Roundabout
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Michael Shannon Returns for A Red Orchid's 25th Anniversary Season
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Sir Patrick Stewart Honored with SDiFF's Gregory Peck Award
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Tony Award Winner Ben Platt Guest Stars on NBC's WILL & GRACE Tonight
Thursday October 5, 2017:
Tony Winner John Cullum Joins WAITRESS as 'Joe'
Friday October 6, 2017:
Coates' BETWEEN THE WORLD & ME Highlights Apollo's 2017-18 Season
Friday October 6, 2017:
Our Ears Are Burning! HADESTOWN Live Cast Recording Released
Friday October 6, 2017:
Reg Rogers Leads New Version of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep
Friday October 6, 2017:
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Premieres in Silicon Valley
Friday October 6, 2017:
Tony Winner Beth Leavel Headlines Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's BROADWAY BALL

