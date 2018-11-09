BWW's On This Day - November 9, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Other Josh Cohen
My One and Only
A Chorus Line
Wild Goose Dreams
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
The Prom
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Downstairs
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Caroline, or Change
Clueless, the Musical
Summer and Smoke
The Snowman
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
A Christmas Carol
Wise Children
The Nap
Oklahoma!
Black Light
Fireflies
Sakina's Restaurant
James and the Giant Peach
My One and Only
Renascence
Ordinary Days
A Guide for The Homesick
Misty
The Wolves
India Pale Ale
Bernhardt/Hamlet
A Chorus Line
Good Grief
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Switzerland
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/24/18
CLOSING SOON:
Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
Sunday November 11, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Monday November 12, 2018:
Harriet Harris Will Host The Acting Company's Fall Gala
Tuesday November 13, 2018:
Jim Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY
COMING UP: