BWW's On This Day - November 9, 2017

Nov. 9, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Band's Visit
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Grease
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

Hot Mess
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

COMING UP:

