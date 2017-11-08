BWW's On This Day - November 8, 2017

Nov. 8, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

The Band's Visit
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Grease
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

Hot Mess
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

COMING UP:

Thursday November 9, 2017:
'SECRET SUPPER' Musical Serves Members-Only Club in Manhattan
Thursday November 9, 2017:
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Launches 2017 National Tour
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Adam Kaplan Replaces Bobby Conte Thornton in A BRONX TALE
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Antoinette Nwandu Receives Vineyard's 2017 Paula Vogel Award
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Jimmy Buffett Musical Sails to Chicago Before Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Begins on Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
THE PARISIAN WOMAN, Starring Uma Thurman, Begins on Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Tracy Letts's THE MINUTES Begins at Steppenwolf
Friday November 10, 2017:
Patti Smith to Perform Classic Album
Friday November 10, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Documentary IN THE HEIGHTS: CHASING BROADWAY DREAMS
Friday November 10, 2017:
SHARK-NADO! Musical Parody Bites Into NYC with Industry Reading
Friday November 10, 2017:
Two River's THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO Gets Original Cast Recording
Saturday November 11, 2017:
Irving Berlin's THIS IS THE ARMY Marks 75th Anniversary at 54 Below
Sunday November 12, 2017:
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Returns Off-Broadway
Sunday November 12, 2017:
Brown, Gold, McLean, Williams & More Among NYMF's 2017 Gala Lineup
Sunday November 12, 2017:
Jason Danieley Gives Free Concert at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center
Sunday November 12, 2017:
Jim Abele Plays Title Role in KING CHARLES lll at Pasadena Playhouse
Sunday November 12, 2017:
LION KING Treats Audience Like Kings with Free 20th Anniversary Ticket Lottery - Enter Today!
Sunday November 12, 2017:
NYMF's 2017 Gala Fetes Marsha Norman and Charlie Fink
Sunday November 12, 2017:
Original Broadway Cast Member Leads 'WOMEN ON THE VERGE' Concert in L.A.
Sunday November 12, 2017:
Tony Winner Reed Birney Speaks at EAG's 2017 Memorial Service

