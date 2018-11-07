BWW's On This Day - November 7, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
King Kong
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Other Josh Cohen
My One and Only
A Chorus Line
Wild Goose Dreams
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
The Prom
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Downstairs
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Caroline, or Change
Clueless, the Musical
Summer and Smoke
The Snowman
Wise Children
The Nap
Oklahoma!
Black Light
Fireflies
Sakina's Restaurant
James and the Giant Peach
My One and Only
Renascence
Ordinary Days
India Pale Ale
Bernhardt/Hamlet
A Chorus Line
Good Grief
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
The Niceties
The Rivals
Ear for Eye
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
CLOSING SOON:
Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
Thursday November 8, 2018:
Get a First Look of HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert from Fathom Events, in Theaters 11/8
Thursday November 8, 2018:
Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Cast Of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Friday November 9, 2018:
Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album
Sunday November 11, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Tuesday November 13, 2018:
Jim Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY
