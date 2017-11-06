BWW's On This Day - November 6, 2017

Nov. 6, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Crazy for You
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

The Band's Visit
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Grease
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday November 7, 2017:
Ann Harada and More Star in THE NEW WORLD Premiere at BCP
Tuesday November 7, 2017:
David Hyde Pierce Hosts 9th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES at Sardi's
Tuesday November 7, 2017:
Krystina Alabado Stars in THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway
Tuesday November 7, 2017:
LaChanze, DeBose & Lever Take on Title Role in Donna Summer Musical
Tuesday November 7, 2017:
Laura Michelle Kelly Brings BOTH SIDES NOW to 54 Below
Tuesday November 7, 2017:
Neil Patrick Harris Hosts EJAF's Fall Gala; LION KING Cast Performs
Wednesday November 8, 2017:
Audra McDonald-Led Musical HELLO AGAIN Arrives in Theaters Nationwide Today
Wednesday November 8, 2017:
Betty Corwin Receives LPTW's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award
Wednesday November 8, 2017:
Hal Linden Honored with Arena Stage's American Artist Award
Wednesday November 8, 2017:
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Opens at WP Theater
Thursday November 9, 2017:
'SECRET SUPPER' Musical Serves Members-Only Club in Manhattan
Thursday November 9, 2017:
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Launches 2017 National Tour
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Adam Kaplan Replaces Bobby Conte Thornton in A BRONX TALE
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Antoinette Nwandu Receives Vineyard's 2017 Paula Vogel Award
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Jimmy Buffett Musical Sails to Chicago Before Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Begins on Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
THE PARISIAN WOMAN, Starring Uma Thurman, Begins on Broadway
Thursday November 9, 2017:
Tracy Letts's THE MINUTES Begins at Steppenwolf
Friday November 10, 2017:
Patti Smith to Perform Classic Album
Friday November 10, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Documentary IN THE HEIGHTS: CHASING BROADWAY DREAMS
Friday November 10, 2017:
SHARK-NADO! Musical Parody Bites Into NYC with Industry Reading

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


