BWW's On This Day - November 5, 2018

Nov. 5, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

Natural Shocks
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/6/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18

King Kong
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

The Other Josh Cohen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Prom
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Sakina's Restaurant
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18

Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Niceties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18

COMING UP:

Thursday November 8, 2018:
Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Cast Of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Friday November 9, 2018:
Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album
Sunday November 11, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre

Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Urges People to Vote With New Song
  • Photos: THE PROM is Getting the Party Started! Check Out Brand New Photos from the Show
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Groundbreaking New Technology in the 2018 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
  • Kaley Ann Voorhees, Eryn LeCroy, and Kelsey Connolly to Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
  • Ashley Brown Joins The New York Pops for UNDER THE MISTLETOE this December
  • Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison and Shoshana Bean Join Forces in Fundraiser for the Arts in Dallas Public Schools

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE