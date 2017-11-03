BWW's On This Day - November 3, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Growing Up Gonzales
Addy & Uno
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
Coriolanus
Our Town
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Fat Friends the Musical
Crazy for You
Man To Man
Big Fish
Romantic Trapezoid
Lampedusa
The Band's Visit
Grease
Diaspora
Hadestown
The New World
Follies
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Fireflies
Prince of Egypt
War Paint
Occupied Territories
She Has A Name
Ain't Too Proud
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
Our Town
Man To Man
Squeamish
The Knowledge
Measure for Measure
Knives in Hens
Tiny Beautiful Things
Coriolanus
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/4/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Growing Up Gonzales
Addy & Uno
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
Coriolanus
Our Town
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Fat Friends the Musical
Crazy for You
Man To Man
Big Fish
Romantic Trapezoid
Lampedusa
The Band's Visit
Grease
Diaspora
Hadestown
The New World
Follies
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Fireflies
Prince of Egypt
War Paint
Occupied Territories
She Has A Name
Ain't Too Proud
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
Our Town
Man To Man
Squeamish
The Knowledge
Measure for Measure
Knives in Hens
Tiny Beautiful Things
Coriolanus
COMING UP: