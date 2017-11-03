BWW's On This Day - November 3, 2017

Nov. 3, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Addy & Uno
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/4/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Crazy for You
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

The Band's Visit
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Grease
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Occupied Territories
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

She Has A Name
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

COMING UP:

Saturday November 4, 2017:
Betty Buckley Sings STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Begins at the National
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Mazzie & Danieley Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala
Sunday November 5, 2017:
'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Ships Uneaten Candy to Troops Overseas
Sunday November 5, 2017:
Cox, Tomlin & More Appear on 2017 VOICE ARTS AWARDS on Ovation TV
Sunday November 5, 2017:
Morrow, Weber & More Headline L.A. Reading of Pack's 'POETS'
Sunday November 5, 2017:
Nikki M. James & More Join BroadwayGirlNYC in Concert at 54 Below
Sunday November 5, 2017:
SPAMILTON Spoofs Broadway Blockbuster in Los Angeles
Sunday November 5, 2017:
SPAMILTON Starts Tonight in Los Angeles
Monday November 6, 2017:
ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo Performs at MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
Anthony Rapp Performs at Harboring Hearts' 2017 Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Stage Show to Set Sail on Disney Cruise Line
Monday November 6, 2017:
Brightman, DeLaria, Helms, Kermit & More Set for Drama League's 2017 Gala Honoring Martin
Monday November 6, 2017:
Broadway Producer Daryl Roth Discusses Life and Work at NYPL for the Performing Arts
Monday November 6, 2017:
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit & More Among 2017 Berkie Noms
Monday November 6, 2017:
Christopher Jackson & More Set for Rosie's Theater Kids' 2017 Fall Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
DGF's 'LUCKY STARS' Gala Honors Hal Prince and More
Monday November 6, 2017:
Kevin Kline Hosts Drama League's Benefit Gala Honoring Steve Martin
Monday November 6, 2017:
Rosie's Theater Kids Honors THE LION KING at Fall Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
Scarlett Johansson Assembles OUR TOWN Benefit Reading

