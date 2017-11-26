BWW's On This Day - November 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
20th Century Blues
An Act of God
The Fountainhead
Meteor Shower
The Parisian Woman
Antony and Cleopatra
Derren Brown: Underground
Madeline's Christmas
The Dead, 1904
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
Once On This Island
Downtown Race Riot
It's a Wonderful Life
SpongeBob SquarePants
Hundred Days
The Grinning Man
La Boheme
Cross That River
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Shame of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
Labour of Love
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
Levi! A New Musical
The New World
The Fountainhead
Escape to Margaritaville
Mean Girls
People, Places & Things
The Toxic Avenger
Oedipus El Rey
Office Hour
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
COMING UP: