BWW's On This Day - November 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Home for the Holidays
The Gruffalo's Child
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Jersey Boys
Annie
The Snowman
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
Kris Kringle The Musical
20th Century Blues
The Winter's Tale
An Act of God
The Fountainhead
Meteor Shower
The Parisian Woman
Antony and Cleopatra
Derren Brown: Underground
The Dead, 1904
Madeline's Christmas
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
Desperate Measures
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Labour of Love
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
Levi! A New Musical
The New World
The Fountainhead
Escape to Margaritaville
Mean Girls
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
CLOSING SOON:
Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
COMING UP: