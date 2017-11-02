BWW's On This Day - November 2, 2017

Nov. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Junk
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Crazy for You
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

The Band's Visit
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

Grease
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Occupied Territories
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

She Has A Name
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

COMING UP:

Friday November 3, 2017:
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Tour Hits Over 40 Cities This Season
Friday November 3, 2017:
Broadway's Lea Salonga Releases New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs
Friday November 3, 2017:
David Josefsberg Joins Broadway's WAITRESS as 'Ogie'
Friday November 3, 2017:
DVR Alert: Amy Schumer & Steve Martin Talk Broadway's METEOR SHOWER on TODAY
Friday November 3, 2017:
Four Original Songs Featured on OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Soundtrack; Out Today
Friday November 3, 2017:
Hwang & Taymor Chat M. BUTTERFLY at Asia Society Museum
Friday November 3, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's NOEL COWARD'S PRESENT LAUGHTER
Friday November 3, 2017:
STOMP Brings Rhythm to TCS NYC Marathon Opening Ceremony
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Betty Buckley Sings STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Begins at the National
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Mazzie & Danieley Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala
Sunday November 5, 2017:
'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Ships Uneaten Candy to Troops Overseas
Sunday November 5, 2017:
Cox, Tomlin & More Appear on 2017 VOICE ARTS AWARDS on Ovation TV
Sunday November 5, 2017:
Morrow, Weber & More Headline L.A. Reading of Pack's 'POETS'
Sunday November 5, 2017:
SPAMILTON Spoofs Broadway Blockbuster in Los Angeles
Sunday November 5, 2017:
SPAMILTON Starts Tonight in Los Angeles
Monday November 6, 2017:
ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo Performs at MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
Anthony Rapp Performs at Harboring Hearts' 2017 Gala
Monday November 6, 2017:
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Stage Show to Set Sail on Disney Cruise Line
Monday November 6, 2017:
Brightman, DeLaria, Helms, Kermit & More Set for Drama League's 2017 Gala Honoring Martin

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Breaking: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Come to Broadway This Spring with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More!
  • Breaking: MOULIN ROUGE Will Re-Open Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Before Heading to Broadway!
  • Breaking: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Lead Developmental Lab for MOULIN ROUGE! Musical
  • Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Advance at Age 14; Spacey Responds
  • Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'
  • Kelli Berglund, James Snyder and Harrison White Complete Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE Panto in L.A.

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com