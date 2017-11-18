BWW's On This Day - November 18, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Minutes
Bedlam's Peter Pan
Pride and Prejudice
A Deal
Describe the Night
The Wolves
A Dea;
The Woman in White
Who's Holiday
Harry Clarke
Home for the Holidays
Annie
Jersey Boys
The Gruffalo's Child
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
The Snowman
Kris Kringle The Musical
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
Coriolanus
Lonely Planet
A Billion Nights on Earth
Lampedusa
Off The Meter, On the Record
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
After the Blast
Stuffed
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Minutes
Bedlam's Peter Pan
Pride and Prejudice
A Deal
Describe the Night
The Wolves
A Dea;
The Woman in White
Who's Holiday
Harry Clarke
Home for the Holidays
Annie
Jersey Boys
The Gruffalo's Child
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
The Snowman
Kris Kringle The Musical
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
Coriolanus
Lonely Planet
A Billion Nights on Earth
Lampedusa
Off The Meter, On the Record
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
After the Blast
Stuffed
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
COMING UP: