BWW's On This Day - November 16, 2017

Nov. 16, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Hot Mess
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

Who's Holiday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Describe the Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

The Wolves
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

A Dea;
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Home for the Holidays
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

COMING UP:

Friday November 17, 2017:
Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Celebrate 'WOMEN OF NOTES' with The New York Pops
Friday November 17, 2017:
Broadway's INDECENT Arrives on PBS
Friday November 17, 2017:
CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical Brings Dangerous Seduction Back to NYC
Friday November 17, 2017:
Glover, Kaufman & Ryan Head HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Broadway
Friday November 17, 2017:
How Sweet the Sound! AMAZING GRACE Launches National Tour in D.C.
Friday November 17, 2017:
Judy Garland Costumes and More Up for Auction in Los Angeles
Friday November 17, 2017:
Laura Osnes and Will Swenson Star in LOVE AFFAIR Reading
Friday November 17, 2017:
Lenny Wolpe Stars in Goodspeed's A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL
Friday November 17, 2017:
LOVE AFFAIR Industry Reading
Friday November 17, 2017:
Melissa Errico to 'Sing Sondheim' in Fall Encore at 54 Below
Friday November 17, 2017:
Michael Cumpsty Directs THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Two River Theater
Friday November 17, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's INDECENT
Friday November 17, 2017:
Sara Bareilles & Shaina Taub Join the New York Pops for 'WOMEN OF NOTES' at Carnegie Hall
Friday November 17, 2017:
Sherman Brothers' New Musical LEVI! Makes World Premiere in L.A.
Friday November 17, 2017:
Sip on Cocktails Past, Present & Future with THE IMBIBLE's Holiday Show
Friday November 17, 2017:
THE HUMANS National Tour Launches in Seattle
Friday November 17, 2017:
VIDEO: PBS Presents Tony-Winning Play INDECENT Tonight
Friday November 17, 2017:
Zakrin, Rousouli & St. Louis Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS
Saturday November 18, 2017:
Kready, Gayer, Gotay & More Set for 'TWO'S COMPANY' Concert in Brooklyn
Saturday November 18, 2017:
Tommy Tune Headlines Benefit Concert at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Sunday November 19, 2017:
Chita Rivera Set for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Gala Screening

