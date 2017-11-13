BWW's On This Day - November 13, 2017

Nov. 13, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Hot Mess
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday November 14, 2017:
Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY Opens Tonight at MTC
Tuesday November 14, 2017:
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Begins at The New Group
Tuesday November 14, 2017:
DVR Alert - THE PARISIAN WOMAN's Uma Thurman Visits LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Today
Tuesday November 14, 2017:
Seth Rudetsky's 'BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3' Hits the Shelves
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
'CHASING MEM'RIES' Starring Tyne Daly Premieres at the Geffen
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
BRIGADOON at New York City Center
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
Broadway Class in Session for John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
Recycle Your Style! Broadway Green Alliance Hosts Fall Textile Drive
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
THE LION KING Treats Audience Like Kings with Free 20th Anniversary Performance
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
Theatre Superfans Take the Spotlight in REPEAT ATTENDERS Doc
Wednesday November 15, 2017:
VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit for Food Bank of NYC
Thursday November 16, 2017:
Daphne Rubin-Vega Hosts Benefit Performance of DIARY OF A TAP DANCER
Thursday November 16, 2017:
Jerry O'Connell Returns as Host of Reeve Foundation's 2017 Gala
Thursday November 16, 2017:
Julie Taymor Chats THE LION KING Milestone on NYC-ARTS
Thursday November 16, 2017:
Krystina Alabado Stars in THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway
Thursday November 16, 2017:
Lillias White Leads TEXAS IN PARIS at the Eisemann Center
Thursday November 16, 2017:
NYC-ARTS Celebrates 20th Anniversary of THE LION KING with Julie Taymor Tonight
Thursday November 16, 2017:
The National's FOLLIES Broadcasts in Cinemas Around the World
Friday November 17, 2017:
Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Celebrate 'WOMEN OF NOTES' with The New York Pops
Friday November 17, 2017:
Broadway's INDECENT Arrives on PBS
Friday November 17, 2017:
CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical Brings Dangerous Seduction Back to NYC

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show
  • Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits
  • Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92
  • FROZEN's Broadway Box Office to Open Up the Gate Monday with New Block of Tickets
  • It's a Happy Holiday! Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS National Tour Finds Cast
  • Uninvited Nominator Leads to 1984's Tony Ineligibility

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com