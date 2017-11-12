BWW's On This Day - November 12, 2017

Nov. 12, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17

Hot Mess
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17

A Dea;
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

A Billion Nights on Earth
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Lampedusa
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Off The Meter, On the Record
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Brigadoon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

COMING UP:

Monday November 13, 2017:
'Broadway Under the Stars' Lineup Kicks Off at Columbus Circle; BWW Streams LIVE!
Monday November 13, 2017:
2017 ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Honors BC/EFA's Tom Viola
Monday November 13, 2017:
Amanda Seyfried and More Take Part in PARITY PLAYS FESTIVAL at WP Theater
Monday November 13, 2017:
Brightman & More Will Help 'Legends Live On' in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Monday November 13, 2017:
Bryan Cranston Leads Ivo van Hove-Helmed NETWORK at the National
Monday November 13, 2017:
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Opens at the National
Monday November 13, 2017:
Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune & More Feted at Martina Arroyo Foundation's 2017 Gala
Monday November 13, 2017:
John Owen Jones-Led TIGER BAY THE MUSICAL Premieres in Wales
Monday November 13, 2017:
Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Set for Ars Nova's NOVA BALL XX17
Monday November 13, 2017:
N'Kenge Stars in Industry Reading of New Dorothy Dandridge Musical
Monday November 13, 2017:
Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis Set for THEATER TALK
Monday November 13, 2017:
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON!
Monday November 13, 2017:
Stamos, O'Malley & More Set for Garry Marshall Theatre's Founder's Gala
Monday November 13, 2017:
TACT Presents Starry SALUTE TO THE BRAVE
Monday November 13, 2017:
TCG Honors Phylicia and Condola Rashad at 2017 Gala
Monday November 13, 2017:
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit
Monday November 13, 2017:
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit
Monday November 13, 2017:
THE CHILDREN'S MONOLOGUES Benefit at Carnegie Hall
Monday November 13, 2017:
Will Swenson & More Celebrate Joe Iconis at BSC/NYC Benefit
Tuesday November 14, 2017:
Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY Opens Tonight at MTC
Tuesday November 14, 2017:
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Begins at The New Group

