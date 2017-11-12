BWW's On This Day - November 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Actually
Brigadoon
Chasing Mem'ries
Latin History For Morons
Miss Julie
A Billion Nights on Earth
Hot Mess
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Mad Ones
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Levi! A New Musical
The Humans
A Christmas Carol
Bedlam's Peter Pan
Pride and Prejudice
The Minutes
A Dea;
Tiny Beautiful Things
Knives in Hens
Apologia
Coriolanus
Lonely Planet
A Billion Nights on Earth
Lampedusa
Off The Meter, On the Record
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
The Stowaway
Brigadoon
After the Blast
Stuffed
Kris Kringle The Musical
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Network
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/16/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 11/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17
CLOSING SOON:
Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
COMING UP: