BWW's On This Day - November 1, 2017

Nov. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Big Fish
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

At The Illusionist's Table
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

Junk
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/3/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

The Stowaway
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Coriolanus
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Crazy for You
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17

Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Occupied Territories
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

She Has A Name
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Prince of Egypt
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17

Our Town
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17

The Knowledge
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Man To Man
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17

COMING UP:

Thursday November 2, 2017:
'TARA TREMENDOUS' in Concert
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Eve Plumb Featured in 'TARA TREMENDOUS' Musical in Concert in Alabama
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Mark St. Germain's Adaptation of John Updike's HAMLET Prequel Gets Reading in Orlando
Thursday November 2, 2017:
MasterVoices Brings Starry OF THEE I SING to Carnegie Hall
Thursday November 2, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents Starry OF THEE I SING at Carnegie Hall
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Pinkham, Soo & Stanley-Led OF THEE I SING Set for MasterVoices in 2017-18
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Playwright Joshua Harmon & More Help The MacDowell Colony Fund Young Artists
Thursday November 2, 2017:
RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Slates NYC Show for Suicide Awareness
Thursday November 2, 2017:
Steven Pasquale Stars in JUNK at Lincoln Center Theater
Friday November 3, 2017:
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Tour Hits Over 40 Cities This Season
Friday November 3, 2017:
Broadway's Lea Salonga Releases New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs
Friday November 3, 2017:
David Josefsberg Joins Broadway's WAITRESS as 'Ogie'
Friday November 3, 2017:
DVR Alert: Amy Schumer & Steve Martin Talk Broadway's METEOR SHOWER on TODAY
Friday November 3, 2017:
Four Original Songs Featured on OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Soundtrack; Out Today
Friday November 3, 2017:
Hwang & Taymor Chat M. BUTTERFLY at Asia Society Museum
Friday November 3, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's NOEL COWARD'S PRESENT LAUGHTER
Friday November 3, 2017:
STOMP Brings Rhythm to TCS NYC Marathon Opening Ceremony
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Betty Buckley Sings STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Begins at the National
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe
Saturday November 4, 2017:
Mazzie & Danieley Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala

