BWW's On This Day - May 30, 2018

May. 30, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/1/18

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18

Chess
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

Mlima's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Teddy
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18

Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Saint Joan
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Our Lady of 121st Street
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Mood Music
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Quiz
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Travesties
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

COMING UP:

Thursday May 31, 2018:
Engel and White Take the Court in Paper Mill's HALF TIME
Friday June 1, 2018:
Newell to Host Stars in the Alley; Louderman, Benoist, & More Perform!
Friday June 1, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Saturday June 2, 2018:
Stage Managers for FROZEN, SPONGEBOB Headline 2018 BSMS
Sunday June 3, 2018:
Megan Hilty Plays London
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
Ashley to Direct THE SQUIRRELS at La Jolla Starring Oscar and More
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC

Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Katharine McPhee Extends Her Run in WAITRESS
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!
  • Vote For the 16th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Just 5 Days Left!
  • Donald Corren, Brandon Andrus, and More Lead Goodspeed's OLIVER!
  • VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Hollywood Bowl
  • John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS to Be Filmed Live for Netflix at NJPAC

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 